Guy Shares Insane List of Relationship ‘Rules’ He Found in a Used Car

All relationships have rules—cheating is generally frowned upon, as is ignoring your partner or flirting with other people. But you rarely see the rules of a relationship written out like a contract, and rarely are the rules as strict as the ones on the list this guy on Twitter found in a used car he bought. These demands give new meaning to the word “possessive.”

Kale Keyes, who found the list, tweeted the list, where it quickly blew up. The list is really long (so many demands!), but here are a few of the best ones.

You are NOT to hang out with your friends more than two times a week You’re NOT to look at a single girl If girls come up to you at any place or anytime you are to WALK away You are NOT to ask for head You are NOT allowed to get mad at me about a single thing ever again If I say jump you say “how high princess” You are to NEVER take longer than 10 mins to text me back

We have no way of knowing if the couple is even still together, but if they are: BRO, RUN!