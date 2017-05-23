Guys Reveal What Makes A Woman “Cool”

What makes a girl “cool”? According to a recent post on Reddit, there are quite a few things that give a girl that distinction. Here’s what real guys had to say:

She stands up for herself: She’s not mean, but she’s nobody’s doormat.

She has her own life, friends and interests: And she has no problem doing her own thing.

She isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty: She doesn’t have to be a licensed plumber, but a girl who owns an actual toolbox and can do basic repairs to her car and house has instant “cool” status.

She is smart and doesn’t hide it: No one should ever hide their intelligence

She’s not easily shocked: This is a girl who can roll with the punches and isn’t offended by bad language and dirty jokes.

She makes her guy feel special: This is the important one – everyone wants to feel cherished.

Source: The Frisky