Guys…Say Goodbye to The Diaper Bag and Say Hello To “The Daddy Bag”

This is brilliant. Why didn’t somebody come up with idea a long time ago? It looks like a simple backpack but it’s much more than that. It’s got everything a dad with baby in tow could possibly need–diaper storage, wipe compartment, teether pocket, insulated bottle pocket, dirty diaper bags, hidden safety pocket, quick draw slot, hidden cash pocket. Yep, they pretty much though of everything! Here’s where you go to get more info or to buy one of these puppies…

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook