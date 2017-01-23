Are Guys With Tats Sexier???

According to a new study, when women see a guy with tattoos they immediately view him as more masculine. Not only that, but other men view tattooed guys as intimidating. That means in a room filled with singles, a tatted up guy has an advantage. Researchers in Poland showed over 2000 women photos of men both with tattoos and without. The majority of women rated the tattooed men as more masculine and dominant than the men without the tattoos. However, the same women also revealed that they perceived men with tattoos as less likely to be faithful and not dad material. Basically, guys with tattoos are perceived as sexy bad boys, but not necessarily someone to settle down with.