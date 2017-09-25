Ha-choooo!!! Flu Season Starts In Upper Midwest!!??

The grass is still green and most of the leaves are still on the trees, but don’t be fooled by the warm temps we’ve had recently–flu season has arrived! There are already indications that this season could be worse than usual. In fact, Wisconsin has already reported 19 confirmed cases of influenza so far in September, and 8 of those poor people were hospitalized according to southernminnesotanews.com.

With the early onset, health officials are recommending flu shots sooner rather than later and some clinics are already on the schedule in Mankato. The Mayo Clinic Health System will hold flu vaccine clinics at the River Hills Mall Community Room during following dates and times: