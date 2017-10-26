Hair Salon Inside Mankato Walmart Sued After Woman Suffers Chemical Burns

The ownership of the hair salon that’s located inside the Mankato Walmart is being sued after a customer suffered chemical burns.

According to the filing in Blue Earth County District Court, Karen Woelfel went to the SmartStyle Hair Salon in March. Shortly after receiving services, she noticed the coloring chemicals had dripped off her hair and burned through her clothing. Woelfel suffered numerous burns on her back and arm, which resulted in permanent injury and scarring.

The suit says Regis Corporation, which owns the salon, was negligent in failing to properly train and supervise the employee who performed the services. Woelfel is seeking in excess of $50,000.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com