Half-Price Frappuccinos at Starbucks

Starbucks will once again be offering all Frappuccino blended beverages half-off during Frappuccino Happy Hour, from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 14, 2017. In order to take advantage of the offer, simply stop by any participating Starbucks location from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the dates listed above and you’ll be able to get any Frappuccino for half the regular price, including the new Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino. The half-price deal is valid on any size and any flavor Frappuccino on the menu.

Source: chewboom.com