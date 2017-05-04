Half-Price Frappuccinos at Starbucks
By Greg Travis
|
May 4, 2017 @ 8:44 AM

Starbucks will once again be offering all Frappuccino blended beverages half-off during Frappuccino Happy Hour, from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 14, 2017.  In order to take advantage of the offer, simply stop by any participating Starbucks location from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the dates listed above and you’ll be able to get any Frappuccino for half the regular price, including the new Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.  The half-price  deal is valid on any size and any flavor Frappuccino on the menu.

Source: chewboom.com

