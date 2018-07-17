Happy National Hot Dog Day–Here’s Where to Snag Your Freebies & Deals Today

National Hot Dog Day is today and a number of places are offering freebies and deals!

Burger King: Classic grilled hot dogs are 79 cents in July at participating locations.

Love’s Travel Stops: Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) is partnering with Schwab Meat Co. to give Customers free hot dogs in celebration of the day Wednesday, July 18. On National Hot Dog Day, Customers who present a barcode at the register can enjoy a free hot dog or roller grill item. In this area, there are locations in Dunn, Kenley and Mebane. Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on Love’s official Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. Customers can redeem one coupon per person per transaction at participating locations in 41 states.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: Pilot Flying J is treating guests to a free hot dog on July 18. Download (or open) the myPilot app that day to find an offer for a free hot dog or roller grill item waiting to be redeemed at the more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in North America.

Sonic Drive-In: Corn Dogs are 99 cents every day from 2 pm – 4 pm at participating Sonic locations. Get a free Slush or a drink when you download the Sonic app. See all the details at sonicdrivein.com.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook