Harry and Meghan’s Royal Wedding Flowers Were Turned Into Bouquets for Hospice Patients

Some of the royal wedding flowers that adorned St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday for Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry‘s wedding have been sent to a new home: St. Joseph’s Hospice in London.

The health care facility announced on Facebook on Sunday that the staff had just received the “very special delivery” of “beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers.”

Accompanying their announcement was a photo of a patient with her arms full of the greenery.

“A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock,” St. Joseph’s wrote. “Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook