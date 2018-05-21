Harry and Meghan’s Royal Wedding Flowers Were Turned Into Bouquets for Hospice Patients
By Greg Travis
|
May 21, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

Some of the royal wedding flowers that adorned St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday for Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry‘s wedding have been sent to a new home: St. Joseph’s Hospice in London.

The health care facility announced on Facebook on Sunday that the staff had just received the “very special delivery” of “beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers.”

Accompanying their announcement was a photo of a patient with her arms full of the greenery.

“A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock,” St. Joseph’s wrote. “Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture.”

