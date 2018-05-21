Hasbro Officially Trademarks Play-Doh Smell

Toy maker Hasbro announced it has trademarked one of the most recognizable aspects of one of its most iconic products: the smell of Play-Doh.

The Pawtucket, R.I., company announced Friday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has officially recognized the distinctive Play-Doh smell as a registered trademark of the brand, which first hit stores in 1956.

The odor is described by Hasbro as a “sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.”

“The scent of Play-Doh compound has always been synonymous with childhood and fun,” said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of global marketing for the Play-Doh brand. “By officially trademarking the iconic scent, we are able to protect an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans for years to come.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook