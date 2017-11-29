Have We Found The Griswolds???

Police in Massachusetts are asking drivers to transport their Christmas trees “responsibly” after pulling over a driver whose vehicle had nearly disappeared into a tree.

The Sudbury Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing a massive Christmas tree being transported by a blue vehicle that is barely visible from within the conifer’s branches.

The department said the vehicle was stopped on Route 20 in Sudbury.

“Sudbury PD would like to remind you to transport your holiday trees responsibly,” the post quipped.

