Have You Seen This Man???

A Tom Brady super fan, who literally wears his fandom on his skull, is wanted by police in Florida and they really shouldn’t have a hard time finding him. 48-year-old Victor Thompson, a Massachusetts native and die-hard Patriots fan who relocated to Florida, has been in the news before — less so for his previous criminal activity and more for his crazy tattoo. Thompson has Tom Brady’s football helmet inked on his bald head. Each side of his head has the Patriots logo. The back of his head has Brady’s number 12, the word “Patriots,” an American flag and an NFL logo. He even has the helmet maker, Riddell, inked on his forehead. Thompson was arrested in 2014 on narcotics charges and his mugshot went viral. He now has warrants out for his arrest for drug possession and failure to appear in court. The new allegations occurred in 2015.