Healthy Hacks For Your 4th of July Cookout!

Picnics and cookouts are a way of life during the summer. In fact, on the Fourth of July alone, 122 million Americans will have a cookout or a picnic! When you’re eating lunch outdoors, you don’t want to lose your lunch due to bacteria and spoiled food. So keep these tips in mind:

Start by using colored utensils. Like a red spatula for handling raw meat, a blue spoon for the macaroni salad, and silver tongs for cooked meat. That way, you won’t spread the germs to other food because you know not to touch anything else with the red spatula.

When you’re grilling, make sure the meat is cooked to at least 160 degrees. That’s a high enough temperature to kill the bacteria.

The night before your cookout, freeze your drinks in plastic bottles. They’ll stay colder, longer and help keep your other foods cold.

Make any sandwiches the night before and keep them in the fridge. If they’re refrigerated overnight, they’ll stay cold longer in the cooler and they’re less likely to spoil.

Remember this percentage: Your cooler should be filled with 75% food and 25% ice or ice packs. That’s the perfect ratio to maintain freshness and to let the cold air circulate freely.

Source: tesh.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook