Here Are the Five Best & Worst States for Millennials
By Greg Travis
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 7:58 AM

As a whole, millennials are doing pretty well financially.  But those in certain states are much better off than others, according to WalletHub. It compared affordability (the cost of a Starbucks latte was taken into account), education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement in all 50 states and DC to decide the best and worst states for those in their early 20s to early 30s. The top five in each category, with a score out of 100:

Best:
1. District of Columbia: 67.5
2. North Dakota: 65
3. Minnesota: 64
4. Massachusetts: 62.5
5. Iowa: 62.4

Worst:
1. New Mexico: 31.1
2. West Virginia: 31.7
3. Mississippi: 34.6
4. Nevada: 35.6
5. Alabama: 35.6

