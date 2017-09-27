Here’s How Much Money You Should Have Saved Before Having Kids

The average age that Americans become parents has been steadily climbing for years. Today, more women between the ages of 30 and 34 are becoming first-time mothers than their counterparts aged 25 to 29,according to data from the CDC.

Overall, the average age when women have their first child is 28. That marks a significant jump from previous years: In 2000, the average age for first-time mothers was 24.9 and in 2014 it was 26.3.

As Americans wait longer to have kids, they’re also giving themselves additional time to build a financial cushion. It costs approximately $233,610 to raise a child from birth through age 17, so giving yourself as much of a head start as possible is key.

By age 30, a good rule of thumb is to aim to have the equivalent of your annual salary put away, Kimmie Greene, money expert at Intuit and spokeswoman for Mint.com, tells CNBC Make It.