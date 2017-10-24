Here’s How Much Sugar the Average Kid Consumes on Halloween (It’s Way More Than You’d Think)

Halloween — a day devoted to costumes, tricks, and treats. And with those treats comes a lot of sugar.

Whether it’s baked goods served at a party or candy collected while trick-or-treating, Americans eat an extra large dose of the sweet stuff on October 31. But just how much sugar does the average person — specifically, the average child — consume on Halloween? It’s a lot more than you’d expect.

According to 2013 data collected by Coupon Follow, the average child will eat about 3 cups of sugar on Halloween. For those who aren’t on the metric system, that equals roughly 384 grams of sugar — almost 16 times the maximum dailly recommendation of 25 grams suggested by the American Heart Association.

That’s a lot, we can all agree. But that’s not the only time of year sugar consumption spikes. According to a 2016 article from Global News, the average American child eats 95 grams a day— almost four times the daily recommendation. It seems sugar intake is an issue all year long, not just on October 31.

Because of that, it seems illogical to forbid your child — or you — from enjoying Halloween candy, cookies, and the like. After all, depriving yourself only makes you eat more when given the opportunity, according to HuffPost. There are, however, some tricks you can try to reduce the amount of sugar they eat without taking away all the fun.

For starters, eating a hearty meal before heading out to the festivities can make a huge difference.

You can also set a limit on how much candy your child enjoys that night. Since Halloween candy doesn’t expire (at least, not for some time), this will also allow them to enjoy it over a longer period of time.

Finally, you can help their Halloween sugar high by cutting out sugar in other places throughout the day. If you normally give them yogurt for breakfast, swap it for something with less sugar like an egg. Trade their afternoon granola bar for some veggies and dip.

Halloween comes around once a year. If you’re kid goes on a 24-hour sugar spree, it’s not the end of the world. Rather than worrying about what they eat that day, try to help them reduce their daily sugar consumption. It’ll be more helpful in the long run.