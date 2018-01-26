Here’s What To Order At The Movie Theater

It’s no secret that movie-sized snacks can make your waistline larger than life. That doesn’t mean hitting the Cineplex has to ruin your diet. You just need to know what to order. Here are the details, courtesy of Yahoo:

Let’s start with popcorn . A large buttered popcorn has a full day’s worth of calories for a 180 pound man and has two days worth of fat. A small popcorn with no butter has only 400 calories. Plus, it’s the only thing at the concession stand that’s made with a whole grain. That means it has fiber so it’ll keep you feeling full.

. A large buttered popcorn has a full day’s worth of calories for a 180 pound man and has two days worth of fat. A small popcorn with no butter has only 400 calories. Plus, it’s the only thing at the concession stand that’s made with a whole grain. That means it has fiber so it’ll keep you feeling full. If you’re going to wash down that popcorn with a drink: Don’t do it with large soda. It’ll net you 600 calories and about 80 grams of sugar – that’s about the same amount of sugar in nine scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Your best bet is ALWAYS water or unsweetened iced tea.

It’ll net you 600 calories and about 80 grams of sugar – that’s about the same amount of sugar in nine scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Your best bet is ALWAYS water or unsweetened iced tea. Now, if you can’t see a movie without eating candy, at least stay away from the chocolate. A concession stand package of peanut M&M’s has almost 800 calories, but most sweet and sour candies weigh in at half that number. To put it another way, skipping the M&M’s or Milk Duds and going for the Lemon Heads will save you 40 minutes on the Stairmaster.

A concession stand package of peanut M&M’s has almost 800 calories, but most sweet and sour candies weigh in at half that number. To put it another way, skipping the M&M’s or Milk Duds and going for the Lemon Heads will save you 40 minutes on the Stairmaster. If your Cineplex expanded their menu to include things like hot dogs and nachos, you need to pass on those items. The typical movie nacho plate has twice as many calories as a hot fudge sundae. For the calories in a giant movie hotdog you could have two servings of sirloin instead. Doesn’t that sound more satisfying?

Here’s a good movie rule to follow: Smaller is better. If you find your willpower weakening, remember that the large value combo pack at most theatres has over 3,000 calories – that’s almost a pound’s worth!

