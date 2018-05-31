Here’s the Most Misspelled Word in Each State
By Greg Travis
May 31, 2018 @ 10:38 AM

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway this week, and while viewers play along at home, they may want to bone up on certain words based on their location. Per People, Google Trends checked out online searches for each state that included the term “how to spell” to come up with a list of the word people in each state have particular trouble spelling. One word made minds explode in 11 states: “beautiful.” See below for other notable words that are the most misspelled in certain states:

  • Beautiful: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
  • Connecticut: Maine
  • Cousin: Alabama
  • Resume: Colorado, New Jersey, New York
  • Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious: Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Texas

See what words stumped some of the other states here. (Check out what words made the Google list last year.)

