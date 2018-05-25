Here’s What’s Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in June

NEW ON NETFLIX

Available 6/1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)*

Biggest One Of All: What happened To Project D?

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell And The Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris*

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Available 6/2

The King’s Speech

Available 6/3

The Break With Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)*

Available 6/5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Available 6/7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

Available 6/8

Alex Strangelove**

Ali’s Wedding**

Marcella: Season 2*

Sense8: The Series Finale*

The Hollow*

The Staircase*

Treehouse Detectives*

Available 6/9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Available 6/10

Portlandia: Season 8

Available 6/14

Cutie And The Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

Available 6/15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories**

Maktub**

Set It Up**

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness**

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5*

True: Magical Friends*

True: Wonderful Wishes*

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6*

Available 6/16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

Available 6/17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez*

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Available 6/18

Encerrados

Available 6/19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette*

Available 6/22

Brain On Fire**

Cooking On High*

Derren Brown: Miracle*

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2*

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2*

Us And Them**

Available 6/23

Disney’s Tarzan

Available 6/24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )**

Available 6/25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Available 6/26

Secret City*

Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro*

Available 6/29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits*

GLOW: Season 2*

Harvey Street Kids*

Kiss Me First*

La Forêt*

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2*

Paquita Salas: Season 2**

Recovery Boys**

TAU**

Available 6/30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory**

Mohawk

LAST CALL

Leaving 6/1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men In Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving 6/2

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8

Grace Of Monaco

Leaving 6/9

The Trials Of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving 6/16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving 6/18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20

Cake

Leaving 6/21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For

Leaving 6/23

Curious George 3: Back To The Jungle

Leaving 6/25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26

Alpha And Omega

Leaving 6/29

Bad Grandpa

Leaving 6/30

On Golden Pond

