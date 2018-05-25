Here’s What’s Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in June

NEW ON NETFLIX
Available 6/1
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! (Season Finale)*
Biggest One Of All: What happened To Project D?
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell And The Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris*
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Available 6/2
The King’s Speech
Available 6/3
The Break With Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)*
Available 6/5
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
Available 6/7
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)
The Night Shift: Season 4
Available 6/8
Alex Strangelove**
Ali’s Wedding**
Marcella: Season 2*
Sense8: The Series Finale*
The Hollow*
The Staircase*
Treehouse Detectives*
Available 6/9
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
Available 6/10
Portlandia: Season 8
Available 6/14
Cutie And The Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
Available 6/15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories**
Maktub**
Set It Up**
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness**
The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch: Part 5*
True: Magical Friends*
True: Wonderful Wishes*
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6*
Available 6/16
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
Available 6/17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez*
Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Available 6/18
Encerrados
Available 6/19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette*
Available 6/22
Brain On Fire**
Cooking On High*
Derren Brown: Miracle*
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2*
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2*
Us And Them**
Available 6/23
Disney’s Tarzan
Available 6/24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )**
Available 6/25
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
Available 6/26
Secret City*
Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro*
Available 6/29
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits*
GLOW: Season 2*
Harvey Street Kids*
Kiss Me First*
La Forêt*
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2*
Paquita Salas: Season 2**
Recovery Boys**
TAU**
Available 6/30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory**
Mohawk
LAST CALL
Leaving 6/1
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men In Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
Leaving 6/2
Shark Men: Season 3
Leaving 6/8
Grace Of Monaco
Leaving 6/9
The Trials Of Muhammad Ali
Leaving 6/10
Bonnie & Clyde
Leaving 6/15
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs
Leaving 6/16
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super
Leaving 6/18
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/20
Cake
Leaving 6/21
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 6/22
Sin City: A Dame To Kill For
Leaving 6/23
Curious George 3: Back To The Jungle
Leaving 6/25
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
Leaving 6/26
Alpha And Omega
Leaving 6/29
Bad Grandpa
Leaving 6/30
On Golden Pond