Here’s What’s Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in June
By Greg Travis
|
May 25, 2018 @ 7:38 AM

NEW ON NETFLIX

Available 6/1

Assassination Games  

Blue Jasmine  

Busted! (Season Finale)*

Biggest One Of All: What happened To Project D?  

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians  

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker  

He Named Me Malala  

Joseph Campbell And The Power of Myth  

Just Friends  

Miracle

National Treasure  

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist  

November 13: Attack on Paris*

Outside In  

Righteous Kill  

Rumor Has It  

Singularity  

Taking Lives  

Terms and Conditions May Apply  

The Boy  

The Covenant  

The Departed  

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure  

Available 6/2

The King’s Speech

Available 6/3

The Break With Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)*

Available 6/5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok  

Available 6/7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4  

Available 6/8

Alex Strangelove**

 Ali’s Wedding**

Marcella: Season 2*

Sense8: The Series Finale*

The Hollow*

The Staircase*

Treehouse Detectives*

Available 6/9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2  

Available 6/10

Portlandia: Season 8  

Available 6/14

Cutie And The Boxer  

Marlon: Season 1  

Available 6/15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories**

Maktub**

Set It Up**

Step Up 2: The Streets  

Sunday’s Illness**

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus  

The Ranch: Part 5*

True: Magical Friends*

True: Wonderful Wishes*

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6*

Available 6/16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14  

In Bruges  

Available 6/17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez*

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5  

Available 6/18

Encerrados  

Available 6/19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette*

Available 6/22

Brain On Fire**

Cooking On High*

Derren Brown: Miracle*

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2*

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2*

Us And Them**

Available 6/23

Disney’s Tarzan

Available 6/24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )**

Available 6/25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1  

Available 6/26

Secret City*

Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi  

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro*

Available 6/29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits*

GLOW: Season 2*

Harvey Street Kids*

 Kiss Me First*

La Forêt*

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2*

Paquita Salas: Season 2**

Recovery Boys**

TAU**

Available 6/30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory**

Mohawk  

LAST CALL

Leaving 6/1

50 First Dates  

8 Mile  

Gridiron Gang  

J. Edgar

Men In Black  

My Left Foot  

Neerja

Out of the Dark  

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie  

The Brothers Grimm  

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria  

Training Day

Untraceable  

Vice  

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving 6/2

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8

Grace Of Monaco

Leaving 6/9

The Trials Of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15

Drillbit Taylor  

Naz & Maalik  

The Giver  

The Great Gatsby  

Underdogs

Leaving 6/16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of  

Curious George  

Super

Leaving 6/18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20

Cake

Leaving 6/21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For

Leaving 6/23

Curious George 3: Back To The Jungle

Leaving 6/25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26

Alpha And Omega

Leaving 6/29

Bad Grandpa

Leaving 6/30

On Golden Pond

