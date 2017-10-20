Hidden Fat Traps In Our Favorite Fall Foods!

When temperatures drop, many of us turn to comfort foods that are perfect for football games, hayrides and weight gain! Now, you know to skip seconds on the pecan pie, but some foods that seem healthy can also KO your diet! Here are three that pack a punch:

Cream soups and stews . They may warm you up on a cold day, but beef stew and cream of anythingsoup make your New Year’s resolution to lose weight a lot tougher. If you ARE going to indulge, it’ll take an hour of tangos and cha-chas to break even.

Egg nog, lattes, and apple cider pack a ton of extra calories. Starbuck’s pumpkin spice latte has more than 400 calories. That’s 50 minutes on the treadmill! You have to jump rope for a half hour to burn off a cup of eggnog. Mac and cheese. A serving of boxed macaroni and cheese is more than 300 calories – which isn’t so bad. The problem is that most people eat way more than one serving. Liz Weiss, author of The Mom’s Guide to Meal Makeovers, suggests starting from scratch if you just have to get your MAC on. Use whole wheat pasta, low-fat cheese, skim milk – and throw in some veggies – to indulge without guilt.Food temptations are everywhere this time of year, so make every calorie count by skipping fattening drinks and entrees. That way, you’ll be able to have your holiday meals and fit in your little black dress on New Year’s Eve.