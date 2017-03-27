High Heels for Babies???

British moms are up in arms about an American-made high-heeled-shoe line designed specifically for babies up to 6 months old. The mini-stilettos, called Pee Wee Pumps, have been around for a few years, but a recent Facebook post on the kids’ clothing watchdog page Let Clothes Be Clothes blasted the controversial footwear, thrusting the sexy shoes into the spotlight. Pee Wee Pumps are essentially soft, cotton slippers; many of the styles come in provocative animal prints. On its website, the brand shows babies sporting the shoes while dressed in pearls, feathers, and leopard-print diaper covers. Many mothers are concerned that the shoes — and the boudoir scenes in which they’re showcased — contribute to the sexualization of babies.