High School Music Teacher Jailed For Criminal Sex With Student

A former music teacher at a school in Mendota Heights has been jailed for 6 months for having criminal sexual relations with a 17-year-old student.

Christine Lee Funk, 32, of New Hope, was sentenced on Tuesday for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct that resulted in a 180-day jail sentence, 10 years of probation and a requirement she register as a predatory offender.

The victim was a 17-year-old boy who was a student of the former vocal teacher at the Henry Sibley High School.

According to a criminal complaint, police were alerted to inappropriate text messages on the boy’s phone that included partially nude photos of Funk that she’d texted her student.

“Sexual abuse of a student by a teacher is deeply disturbing conduct,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.

“We are pleased to have brought Ms. Funk to justice for this criminal conduct.”

After initially being placed on leave from the school after a complaint was made about her, Funk resigned from her post at Henry Sibley, the Pioneer Press reports.

Source: bringmethenews.com

