Highland Hills Apartment Argument Leads to Mankato Woman’s Arrest

A Mankato woman was arrested and is in custody after police say she assaulted another woman and made threats against her family.

Commander Matt DuRose said police responded Wednesday morning around midnight to an altercation between two woman at the Highland Hills apartments.

DuRose said a 22-year-old woman was standing outside the apartments with a friend when 20-year-old Botobayto Mark Ogud approached the pair. Ogud and the woman were previous acquaintances and began to exchange words, which led to Ogud punching the woman and threatening to kill her family, according to DuRose.

No serious injuries resulted from the incident.

Ogud was arrested without incident and detained in the Blue Earth County Jail on a possible charge of making terrorist threats. She also faces charges of underage drinking.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

