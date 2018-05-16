Highway 60 Accident Injures Madelia Man

An accident south of Madelia Tuesday afternoon temporarily closed Highway 60 and sent one man to the emergency room.

A GMC Sierra pickup driven by 35-year-old Joshua Steven Schoener of Madelia was eastbound on Highway 60 near 478th Avenue in Blue Earth County when his pickup collided with the rear of a semi that was also eastbound on Highway 60. The semi driver was Joshua Eric Gray, 32, of Madelia.

Schoener was taken to Madelia Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Gray was not injured.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

