It’s The Hot New Food Trend Sweeping Social Media

By Greg Travis
|
May 1, 10:09 AM

Move over, Unicorn drinks!  There’s a new food trend sweeping social media–black ice cream.  Little Damage Ice Cream in downtown L.A. is fighting back against the pink and purple unicorn craze with charcoal-almond flavored ice cream that is a beautiful shade of black.  The black, soft serve ice cream, which gets its color naturally from activated charcoal, is served on top of a black cone.  Wonder what color it leaves your teeth when you’re done eating it???

