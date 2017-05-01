It’s The Hot New Food Trend Sweeping Social Media

Move over, Unicorn drinks! There’s a new food trend sweeping social media–black ice cream. Little Damage Ice Cream in downtown L.A. is fighting back against the pink and purple unicorn craze with charcoal-almond flavored ice cream that is a beautiful shade of black. The black, soft serve ice cream, which gets its color naturally from activated charcoal, is served on top of a black cone. Wonder what color it leaves your teeth when you’re done eating it???