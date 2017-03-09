How Good Do These Look?

Attention, chocolate-covered strawberry lovers: Your dreams are about to come true. M&M’s are taking a cue from Oreo and adding their own version of the chocolate and fruit combo to store shelves this spring. The new flavor, Strawberry Nut, is said to be similar to last year’s release of the Strawberry Milk Chocolate Covered M&Ms, but these have the extra bonus of a nut inside (which means they’re healthy, right?). But much like other M&M’s flavors, they are a limited edition release and likely won’t be around long, so get ready to stock up!