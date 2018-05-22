How to Stop That Irritating Sound That Occurs When Your Car Window Is Open

Every driver will have experienced the irritating sound an open car window makes at high speed. Driving along the highway, you wind down the window to let the breeze in, only to have the thundering noise echo throughout the cabin.

But there is a simple solution to minimize the buffeting of the wind as you drive along.

The noise is caused by what’s called the Helmholtz Resonance and the concept is the same as when you blow across the top of an empty bottle.

Air passing over the top of a small opening in a vessel (e.g. your car) creates mini vortexes which spin around the cabin as waves of pressure causing your ears to interpret them as sound.

To reduce the intensity of the racket, all drivers need to do is open another window – or all four to really tone it down. By increasing the amount of air that can flow through the car, wind spins much slower and makes a lower, less irritating noise.

The phenomenon is worse in modern cars, because improved aerodynamics mean the wind passes closer to the car, whipping through the window at a higher speed.

And the problem seems to be even more of a pain if you open the rear windows on their own.

Wing mirrors push the air out slightly, disrupting its flow across the car, before it shoots back in through the rear windows.

The only way to eliminate the sound entirely is to keep the windows sealed and be content with your air conditioning.

But you can minimize the thud and still enjoy the breeze in your hair.

So the next time you are cruising along on a summers day and decide to wind down the window, remember to open the other three as well – and your ears will thank you.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook