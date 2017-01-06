Humane Society Clears The Shelter

An animal shelter in Honolulu has completely run out of animals up for adoption, which is the one problem that every animal shelter in the country hopes to have. The Hawaiian Humane Society closed out 2016 by adopting out its very last animal – a dog named Beauty. It was such a happy moment that volunteers at the shelter lined up to form a human tunnel to say goodbye to Beauty as she left with her new owner to start a new life at her forever home. It’s the first time in the shelter’s history that every animal has been adopted.