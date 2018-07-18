Hy-Vee Recalls Pasta Salad; Cites Possible Salmonella Link

Hy-Vee is recalling its Spring Pasta Salad, which is thought to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The company says that twenty illness reported in Minnesota and three other states were potentially linked to customers eating the salad.

The voluntary recall includes product made between June 1 and July 13, and includes 1 pound and 3 pound containers. Salad available at the deli service case is also recalled.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

