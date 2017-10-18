Hy-Vee Worker Who Stole $7,300 In Lottery Tickets Is Sentenced

Southernminnesotanews.com is reporting this morning that a 44-year-old woman has been sentenced for lining her own pockets with the winnings from lottery tickets that she stole while on the job at the Hy-Vee gas station in Owatonna.

Tricia Lynn Fenger of Owatonna was ordered to pay $7,340 in restitution and to serve five years probation. She was also sentenced to perform 200 hours of community service work or spend 29 days in jail.

According to the complaint, Fenger would scratch off the scan bar part of the ticket and if it was a loser, she’d throw it away. If it was a winner, she’d cash it in and pocket the money. In all, she took $7,340 in lottery tickets from which she claimed $3,801 in winnings.