Could A HyVee Distribution Center Be Coming To The Area?

Nothing is set in stone yet, but the Hy-Vee grocery chain is exploring preliminary plans to build a distribution center in the Austin area. Hy-Vee says it’s looking into a 150-acre site north of Interstate 90 on the western edge of Austin. The site is being considered due to its centralized location in the company’s eight-state territory, interstate access, and Austin’s ample workforce. Construction could begin as soon as 2019. Some neighbors have already come out in opposition to the planned distribution center. Get more details at southernminnesotanews.com.