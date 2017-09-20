Could A HyVee Distribution Center Be Coming To The Area?
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 11:54 AM

Nothing is set in stone yet, but the Hy-Vee grocery chain is exploring preliminary plans to build a distribution center in the Austin area.  Hy-Vee says it’s looking into a 150-acre site north of Interstate 90 on the western edge of Austin. The site is being considered due to its centralized location in the company’s eight-state territory, interstate access, and Austin’s ample workforce.  Construction could begin as soon as 2019.  Some neighbors have already come out in opposition to the planned distribution center.  Get more details at southernminnesotanews.com.

Related Content

THIS IS US Creator: In Season 2 Any Looming Big Qu...
This Sign At a Little League Baseball Field is Pri...
Dang…Get A Room You Two!!
Spill-Proof Wine Glass
Baby Animals for Christmas
New Crackdown On Hwy 22 Barricade Busters!
Comments