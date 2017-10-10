IKEA Just Launched a Pet Furniture Collection And It’s Adorable!

IKEA is well known for stocking everything you could possibly need to make a house a home (plus plenty of things that you don’t need, yet somehow still end up buying). One thing they’ve always lacked however is a collection of furniture specifically designed for pets, but IKEA aims to change all of that with its new range called Lurvig. What’s a lurvig? It’s the Swedish word for “hairy” (obviously) and the range includes everything from dog beds and couch covers to cat tunnels and scratching posts. The collection is currently being rolled out in stores across the US, Canada, France and Japan, with other stores scheduled to stock the paw-sitively paw-some range from March 2018.

More info: IKEA