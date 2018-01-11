Ikea Magazine Ad Doubles as Pregnancy Test

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is calling on women who suspect they might be pregnant to urinate on its latest print ad to find out for sure.

The Ikea ad, in Swedish magazine Amelia, contains a pregnancy test that reveals a discounted price for an advertised crib if it comes into contact with a pregnant woman’s urine.

“Peeing on this ad may change your life,” the text at the top of the ad reads. “This ad is also a pregnancy test. Pee on the marked are and wait a moment. If you are expecting, you will get a surprise right here in the ad.”

The agency behind the campaign said it took some work to adapt pregnancy test technology to work on a magazine page.

“Technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics,” the agency that developed the ad, Akestam Holst, told Adweek.

