‘Intelligent Stroller’ Pushes Itself to Allow for Parents to Walk, Run Hands-Free

A new stroller has caught the attention of many parents due to its features and functions, including allowing parents to walk and run hands-free of the stroller while it pushes itself.

Smartbe is an “intelligent stroller” that is supposed to make parenting easier, according to its makers.

Some of the stroller’s features include a built-in bottle warmer, rocker and retractable canopy.

A Vancouver-based parenting coach said she can understand why the stroller would be convenient for parents and caregivers.

“It’s like the ultimate travel device,” said Julie Romanowski, parenting coach and consultant, to Global News during a telephone interview. “For busy parents with a very young child, or new parents, [the stroller] definitely has a place – I get it I totally get it.”

Romanowski said that the ability for the stroller to have everything a parent would typically need for their baby or child makes travelling with a young one easier.

She went on to say that for the digital era we live in, having an intelligent stroller with certain features that hook up to your smartphone, “makes perfect sense.”

However, Romanowski said just because certain functions are available, doesn’t mean parents have to use them all the time.

“I hope people don’t leave their baby in it all day. The way it looks is like you don’t have to parent anymore, your machine will take care of it,” said Romanowski.

One example includes the ability for parents to run or walk hands-free from the stroller since the stroller will push itself. Sensors built into the stroller will allow for the device to stay within a safe distance of the parent.

As well, there are safety features that include a wheel lock function that will stop the stroller, if necessary, an anti-theft alarm and safety belt wrist strap.

“You have access to all the options, but that doesn’t mean you have to use all of the options,” said Romanowski.

She also emphasized the need for human connection, especially for newborns.

“Prioritize and make sure human connection is number one. You have to touch to establish a healthy attachment [and] development,” said Romanowski.

Source: globalnews.ca