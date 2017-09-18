Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin & Dolly Parton Have 9 TO 5 Reunion on Emmys Stage

If you just stumbled out of bed and poured yourself a cup of ambition you missed the 9 to 5 reunion at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda reunited to present Alexander Skarsgård the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work in Big Little Lies.

But before they presented Skarsgård with his first Emmy, the three actresses had some fun—topical and nostalgic fun.

“Hey, well, thank you. Oh that’s nice,” Parton said when the audience gave them a standing ovation. “We appreciate that and personally I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion ever since we did the first one.”

“Well, back in 1980…we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Fonda cracked. “And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Tomlin added to thunderous applause. Fonda and Tomlin were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for their work in Grace & Frankie. Parton was nominated as an executive producer for Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. “I’m just hoping that I’m going to get one of those Grace & Frankie vibrators in my swag bag tonight,” Parton joked, referring to the third season plotline in the Netflix comedy.

Parton’s jokes didn’t stop there, when discussing the supporting category, she cracked, “If it hadn’t been for good support, shock and awe here would be more like flopsy and droop.” This was in reference to her bust. We’re talking about Dolly Parton after all.

The three stars were supposed reunite at the SAG Awards where Tomlin was honored wit the Lifetime Achievement Award. Parton explained Fond was not able to attend because, “she got sick at the last minute. She’s got the flu or some kind of crud.”

Please tell us there will be a 9 to 5 sequel soon!!!

Source: eonline.com