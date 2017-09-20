Jay Leno Coming to ‘Kato–Win Free Tickets on The River

Jay Leno is coming to Mankato’s Verizon Center Grand Hall on Friday, October 20 at 8 pm to do stand-up comedy that will leave you in stitches. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, September 22nd at noon. You can purchase them at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com. You can also win FREE tickets on The Breakfast Club with Greg & John. Listen for the text-to-win code word at 7:10 and then text it to 62582 for your chance to win a free pair of tickets to see Jay Leno.