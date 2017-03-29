Jewelry For Men Is a Thing Again…

Fashion insiders say jewelry is making a comeback with men – and not just rings and watches. Guys are wearing more necklaces, earrings, cuff links, and even brooches on their lapels. Very sparkly. These fashion experts point out that – throughout history – guys have always worn a lot of jewelry. It’s just been in recent times that men backed off. And now, that could be changing. What do you think ladies–is this a good or bad trend???