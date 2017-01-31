John Mayer Coming to ‘Sota

On the heels of his new EP debuting at #2 on the chart, John Mayer has announced a world tour in support of his album The Search for Everything. The tour will, indeed, include “everything” — every day will feature John performing solo acoustic, with a full band and with his John Mayer Trio. The tour gets underway March 31 in Albany, NY and will run through May 12, wrapping up in London at the O2 Arena. Mayer will perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 15th. Tickets go on sale Friday via LiveNation.com.