Jolt Cola Is Making A Comeback!

Back in the 1980s, Jolt Cola was on the market and it was special because it had all the sugar and twice the caffeine as other colas out there.

Well, fast forward about 40 years, and that stuff is coming back.

If the recipe stays the same, 12 ounces of Jolt will give you 71 milligrams of caffeine, 10 teaspoons of sugar and 167 calories.

But for those health-conscious Jolt Cola drinkers, the company is also rolling out a diet version called Jolt 25, which will have just 25 calories per 12-ounce can.

Source: uproxx.com