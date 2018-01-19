Journey & Def Leppard Coming To Target Field

Two of the world’s greatest rock bands, Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour, with a stop planned in Minneapolis.

They’re show at Target Field will be on Friday, July 27th. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 3rd.

The tour will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

Journey’s Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

Added Rick Savage of Def Leppard, “12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

