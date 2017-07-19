Just Announced–See 2 Big Celebs at State Fair For Free!

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away and today the folks at the fair unveiled a bunch of new attractions. They include one of the world’s largest ferris wheels, an NHL Fan Arena featuring Lord Stanley’s Cup, a new area to shop and eat in the Grandstand called The Veranda, and you’ll have the chance to rub elbows with a couple of bona fide celebrities too. Evine, Minnesota’s own entertainment video retailer will be broadcasting live from the State Fair with celebrity guests Paula Deen and John O’Hurley, Seinfeld’s J. Peterman. Pull up a bleacher seat at the virtual studio as Paula whips up a dish in the kitchen and John, the puppy whisperer, demonstrates tricks for pet parents. Stay for meet and greets, a chance to play on-air host and other fun activities.

“Paula Deen’s Kitchen” live broadcast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet and greet, 2-3 p.m.

“Pet Shoppe with John O’Hurley” live broadcast, 2-3 p.m. Meet and greet, 11 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Aug. 24, located at Expo Place, north of Murphy Ave. between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, east of the Pet Center

