Justified: Fatal Shooting By Mankato Police

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office has concluded that last year’s fatal shooting by Mankato police was justifeed and no criminal charges will be brought against the officer.

The full report says Officer Gary Schnorenberg was in fear for his life and the deadly use of force was necessary to protect himself and possibly others.

The case was investigated by Stearns County to avoid a conflict of interest locally. This as the wife of Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott works for the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Thirty-three-year-old Chase Tuseth was under the influence of alcohol, amphetamine and Ecstasy when he was killed by Schnorenberg on December 31st, 2016, at the Country Inn & Suites.

