Justin Bieber: Drives Truck Into Photographer

Last night, after attending a Hillsong bible study group, Justin Bieber drove his truck into a photographer.

Accidentally! It was an accident.

Dozens of people witnessed the terrifying incident. Most of them paparazzi. Police may want to subpoena their videos of Justin starting the engine of his monster pickup and pulling away. The right front wheel appeared to run over the photographer.

Afterward, Justin jumped to the rescue and was on his very best behavior. He acted like an altar boy. The paparazzi documented his concern for the victim, who was eventually carted off by stretcher to ambulance. By that time, the Los Angeles TV stations had dispatched their helicopters to capture the scene for the nightly news. If it bleeds, it leads!

TMZ reports that the Beverly Hills police chose not to cite Justin for reckless driving or even failing to yield to a pedestrian.