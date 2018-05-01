Juvenile Felony Charges Filed Against Mankato East Student
By Greg Travis
|
May 1, 2018 @ 12:26 PM
Classroom

A 16-year-old Mankato East High School student has been charged with three felonies in Blue Earth Juvenile Court, accused of assaulting school administrators.

Deng Dech Jiokthiang of Mankato apparently used foul language and was asked to leave study hall when he became upset and called an assistant principal a racial slur.  He also threatened to assault three school administrators.

The Mankato Free Press reports that two of the confrontations were caught on video.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Charges: Eagle Lake Woman Received Welfare Benefits In Minnesota And Ohio Dually Win An Official River 105 Breakfast Club Mug Starbucks Unveils Two New Frappuccino Flavors—And They’re Here to Stay STUDY: 5 Lifestyle Habits That Have ‘Huge Effect’ on Longevity Mistakes to Avoid When Shopping for a New Grill Woman’s Adopted Dog Rescues Her by Sniffing Out Skin Cancer and Saving Her Life
Comments