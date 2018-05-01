Juvenile Felony Charges Filed Against Mankato East Student

A 16-year-old Mankato East High School student has been charged with three felonies in Blue Earth Juvenile Court, accused of assaulting school administrators.

Deng Dech Jiokthiang of Mankato apparently used foul language and was asked to leave study hall when he became upset and called an assistant principal a racial slur. He also threatened to assault three school administrators.

The Mankato Free Press reports that two of the confrontations were caught on video.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

