Kagermeier’s Illness Forces Her To Withdraw From Mayoral Race
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 7:26 AM

Shari Kagermeier has announced she’ll end her campaign for mayor and instead focus on her family as she continues to fight cancer.

Kagermeier has stage four thyroid cancer, and says the last dose of chemotherapy hit her hard.  Because of the uncertainty of what the future holds, she says she plans to live life to the fullest and focus her time on her family.

Kagermeier was the first candidate when she filed to replace Mayo Eric Anderson on May 23.  Five candidates remain in the race: Toby Leonard, Bukata Hayes, Nick Tracy, Honey Burg, and Najwa Massad.

