KARE 11’s Eric Perkins will broadcast live from the KAREavan in Mankato tonight.

The Twin Cities sport’s anchor will be at the Mankato Brewery on Center Street in North Mankato. The live broadcast starts at 6 p.m.

The KARE 11 Sports KAREavan will highlight the community’s recreation, opportunities and attractions and show viewers why Mankato is a unique place to live and visit. The public is invited to attend the broadcast so there is a robust crowd that will display Mankato’s community spirit.

