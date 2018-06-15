Kellogg’s Big Breakfast Cereal Recall

Kellogg Company is recalling boxes of one of it’s most popular cereals due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control warned the company about Honey Smacks and informed them that the cereal has been linked to 73 cases of salmonella in 31 states. 24 people have been hospitalized. Boxes with “Best if Used By” dates between June 14, 2018 and June 14, 2019 are affected.

The company says it is investigating a third-party manufacturer that produces the cereal. The FDA is also investigating the facility where the cereal is produced. Other cereals are not affected.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook