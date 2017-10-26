KELLOGG’S: Company Apologizes for Racist Corn Pops Box

Kellogg’s is apologizing for the design on its Corn Pops box after someone on social media called it racist.

Writer Saladin Ahmed pointed out that the design, which shows a bunch of Corn Pops shopping, skateboarding and splashing around in a fountain, also shows one darker Corn Pop with a floor buffer who is clearly a janitor. Ahmed tweeted, “Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? This is teaching kids racism.”

Ahmed says he noticed it while having breakfast with his young son and tweeted again, “Yes it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…” Kellogg’s responded a couple of hours later tweeting, “Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon.” The company later issued a statement to USA Today saying, “We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely.”