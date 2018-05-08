Ketel One Is Rolling Out ‘Diet Vodka’

In a perfect world, alcohol would have zero calories. But reality isn’t all bad — there are heroes out there who put out low-calorie alcoholic beverages. Now Ketel One is getting on board, too, launching its first ever “diet vodka.”

Ketel One Botanical has 73 calories per (1.5 oz.) shot, which is 25 percent less than a shot of the brand’s regular vodka. It’s also 40 percent less caloric than a glass of white wine, which clearly makes your party drink choice a lot easier.

The new line will come in three flavors — cucumber and mint, peach and orange blossom, and grapefruit and rose — which sound very summery.

One thing to know: Ketel One Botanical will simply be marketed as “made with vodka.” Though it may seem like the real deal, it technically doesn’t classify as actual vodka. The US and EU require distilled spirits to have 40 percent alcohol to qualify as vodka, or 37.5 percent if it’s of the flavored variety.

“There actually doesn’t exist a classification for this product,” Jim Ruane, Ketel One Vodka director, says. “It’s not a flavored vodka because of our two-tier production process, with the second distillation and the flavor infusion at the end.”

Regardless of the fact that Botanical isn’t actual flavored vodka, it will still make for a tasty (and lighter) vodka soda.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook