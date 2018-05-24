KFC Is Giving Away Limited Edition Colonel-Shaped Pool Floaties

KFC is kicking off the summer pool season by giving away limited edition KFC Colonel floaties.

Designed in the shape of a ridable raft and in the likeness of Colonel Sanders, the KFC Colonel floatie features special holders for a bucket of KFC and your favorite drink.

You can enter for a chance to win one of the prized floaties by visiting KFCfloatie.com through June 22, 2018. You’ll have to provide your email address and agree with the official rules. Just the standard stuff in giveaways of this nature.

KFC says the winners will be selected on June 23, and all floaties will ship to arrive in time for the 4th of July weekend for most winners.

Around 750 KFC Colonel floaties will be up for grabs and the floaties will not be sold or made available outside this giveaway. So if you really want one, you’ll have to enter and take your chances.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook